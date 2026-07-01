Danny Glover reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Legendary actor Danny Glover, 79, has revealed that for the past few years, he has been living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The screen veteran, who is the recipient of five Emmy nominations and four Grammy nominations, among many other accolades, shared his diagnosis in two recent interviews.

“I can live with it, in a sense. I’m sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing,” he said.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, “affects memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities. The illness gets worse over time,” according the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a separate interview, Glover said he had come to terms with his condition with the support of his family.

“I still have my daughter, I have friends,” he told the outlet. “I want to just say, your life continues.”

Adding, “I’m still not accepting in my mind all parts of it,” he also said. “There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I’ll never forget.”

Glover is best known for his role opposite Mel Gibson as homicide detective Roger Murtaugh in the “Lethal Weapon” franchise.

He has also starred in movies like “Predator 2,” “The Colour Purple”, and “Places in the Heart,” and received a nomination for his role as Nelson Mandela in the TV film “Mandela.”