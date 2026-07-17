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DCI, Marici Kenya partner to combat child trafficking

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Marici Kenya have a signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen efforts to combat child trafficking and exploitation.

According to a statement, the MoU, signed by the Director DCI Mohamed Amin and Marici Kenya CEO Benson Shamala, marks a significant step in enhancing the fight against child sexual exploitation and trafficking through stronger collaboration.

The partnership will focus on capacity building, community engagement, survivor-centred support, and coordinated responses to emerging threats facing children. It also seeks to strengthen investigations, institutional capacity, public awareness, and child protection systems.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Amin reaffirmed the DCI’s unwavering commitment to protecting children, describing the partnership as a critical milestone in safeguarding vulnerable children and ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice.

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Shamala noted that the MoU reflects a shared commitment to strengthening child protection systems, supporting survivors, and ensuring they receive the care and justice they deserve.

Marici Kenya is a child protection organisation that aims to prevent and tackle child sexual exploitation and trafficking.

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The organisation supports investigations, strengthens institutional capabilities, raises community awareness, and promotes survivor-centred interventions

Together, the DCI and Marici Kenya will leverage their expertise to prevent child exploitation, protect vulnerable children, and reinforce a coordinated national response against child trafficking and abuse.

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