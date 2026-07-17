Government expands ANITRAC rollout to boost livestock exports

The Government has stepped up the nationwide rollout of the Animal Identification and Traceability (ANITRAC) system, with Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe leading a livestock sensitization and tagging exercise in Kurawa, Tana River County.

This following the national launch of the programme in Nyeri that was held on Wednesday 8th July 2026.

The CS who was accompanied by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana and officials from the directorate of veterinary services, engaged livestock farmers and local leaders on the critical role ANITRAC will play in transforming Kenya’s livestock sector into a globally competitive industry.

He said ANITRAC is more than a livestock tagging exercise, it is the foundation of a modern livestock economy where every registered animal receives a unique digital identity that guarantees traceability from source to market.

The CS noted that today’s international meat trade is increasingly driven by traceability, with buyers demanding proof of an animal’s origin, movement history and health status before products can access premium export markets.

He urged farmers to fully cooperate with the ongoing registration exercise, saying the Government is taking deliberate steps to unlock lucrative markets in Europe, the Middle East and other international destinations, but success will depend on Kenya’s ability to demonstrate credible livestock identification and traceability that meets global standards.

CS Kagwe noted that Kenya is home to an estimated 77 million livestock, making the sector one of the country’s most strategic economic pillars. Livestock contributes about 12% of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and approximately 40% of the agricultural GDP, while supporting the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans, particularly in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs).

He emphasized that ANITRAC will strengthen disease surveillance and control, reduce livestock theft, improve food safety, restore consumer confidence and increase the value of Kenyan livestock and livestock products in both local and international markets.

The CS further highlighted that the ANITRAC ear tags and electronic identification chips are manufactured locally, creating jobs, supporting local industries and demonstrating Kenya’s growing capacity to produce world-class agricultural technologies.

He also pointed to the Government’s investment in the newly established Kenya Leather Industrial Parks, saying the facilities are central to ensuring that Kenya exports value-added leather products rather than raw hides and skins.

CS Kagwe said the Government’s vision is to transform livestock from a traditional livelihood into a modern commercial enterprise that creates wealth, drives industrialization and positions Kenya as a trusted supplier of safe, traceable and high-quality livestock products.

The nationwide rollout of ANITRAC will continue across all counties as the Government accelerates livestock registration, strengthens animal health systems and lays the foundation for expanded market access, increased farmer incomes and a more resilient livestock sector.