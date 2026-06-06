High Court blocks smart driving licence, instant traffic fines rollout

A Kerugoya High Court has temporarily halted the implementation of the National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) Smart driving license and automated instant traffic fines system in an order given on 29th May, 2026.

Kizito suspended the 21-year Public-Private Partnership (PPP) deal between NTSA and Pesa Print Limited pending Inter-parties hearing of the petition filed by Road Safety Association of Kenya.

“The implementation of the Public-Private Partnership between NTSA and Pesa Print Limited consortium relating to smart driving licences, automated traffic fines and associated services has been suspended,” ruled Justice Kizito

The suspended project was set to introduce second-generation smart driving licenses and a nationwide automated traffic enforcement system.

Under the arrangement, motorists would pay Ksh3,050 for the new smart driving licences, with Pesa Print handling card design and printing, while a local bank managed enrolment and registration.

The project also sought to introduce instant fines linked directly to motorists’ driving licence profiles, with drivers found violating traffic rules receiving fines through SMS notifications.

The Road Safety Association of Kenya moved to court seeking orders to stop the implementation of the project, arguing that the project lacked the necessary NTSA board resolutions authorising the massive multi-billion-shilling contract.

In their petition, the Authority also cited that public participation was not conducted before the roll out. They also cited a flawed procurement, arguing that the deal was directly procured despite being previously flagged by the Office of the Auditor General.

The matter has been certified as urgent and the respondents have been directed to file their responses within 10 days, with the matter scheduled for a mention on 21st June 2026.