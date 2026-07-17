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Kenya, Grenada strengthen diplomatic ties with appointment of Honorary Consul

The establishment of the Honorary Consulate in Kenya is expected to create new opportunities for partnership between the public and private sectors of both countries, while fostering stronger links between Africa and the Caribbean.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read
Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,  Musalia Mudavadi (R) with Kamal Shaileshbhai Shah (L)

Kenya and Grenada have taken another step towards strengthening diplomatic and economic relations following the appointment of Kamal Shaileshbhai Shah as the Honorary Consul of Grenada to Kenya.

His appointment follows the meeting between President William Ruto and Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada during the Africa–CARICOM Summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in September 2025.

The discussions at the Summit underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between African and Caribbean nations through enhanced political dialogue, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Speaking when he received his credentials in Nairobi, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,  Musalia Mudavadi noted that Shah’s appointment reflects the confidence placed in Kenyan leadership and expertise to strengthen relations between our two countries.

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“Grenada and Kenya share common aspirations for sustainable development, economic transformation, and international cooperation. The appointment of Shah reflects a mutual commitment to building enduring partnerships that will generate tangible benefits for the people of both nations,” noted Mudavadi.

The two leaders held discussions on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, tourism, education, financial services, climate resilience, the blue economy, agriculture and renewable energy.

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“These partnerships have the potential to unlock new markets for Kenyan businesses, attract investment, create jobs and deepen people-to-people exchanges,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi said that as Honorary Consul, Shah will play a pivotal role in advancing bilateral relations between Grenada and Kenya and facilitating collaboration across a range of strategic sectors.

“Particular emphasis will be placed on trade and investment promotion, financial technology (FinTech) and digital innovation, climate action and environmental sustainability, tourism development and cultural exchange, energy cooperation, with special focus on geothermal energy and agriculture and food security initiatives,” CS added.

The establishment of the Honorary Consulate in Kenya is expected to create new opportunities for partnership between the public and private sectors of both countries, while fostering stronger links between Africa and the Caribbean.

The Government expressed its commitment to working closely with the Government of Grenada, the Honorary Consulate and other stakeholders to unlock new opportunities for investment, innovation and economic cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

 

 

 

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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