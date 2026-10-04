DCI moves to tackle goonism, misinformation ahead of 2027 polls

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has stepped up preparations to tackle emerging security threats in Nairobi ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Officer Setim Kandie, the DCI is strengthening measures to address security concerns that could undermine peace, including goonism, misinformation and disinformation.

Speaking to the media in Nairobi, Kandie said the DCI is also focusing on persistent crimes, including phone snatching, motor vehicle theft and fraudulent “kazi majuu” schemes, which continue to affect residents.

He said the measures are being implemented under the multi-agency security framework as agencies prepare for the election and work to maintain an environment conducive to a free, fair and credible electoral process.

Kandie assured Nairobi residents that the DCI will maintain an open-door policy and urged members of the public to share information on security threats to enable authorities to take timely action.

“Members of the public have a critical role to play by providing information on security concerns affecting their communities,” Kandie said.

The DCI has urged members of the public to report emergencies through the National Police Service lines 999, 911 and 112, as well as through its toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The enhanced security measures come as security agencies seek to contain criminal activity that could threaten peaceful elections.