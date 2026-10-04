Local News

DCI moves to tackle goonism, misinformation ahead of 2027 polls

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has stepped up preparations to tackle emerging security threats in Nairobi ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Officer Setim Kandie, the DCI is strengthening measures to address security concerns that could undermine peace, including goonism, misinformation and disinformation.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Speaking to the media in Nairobi, Kandie said the DCI is also focusing on persistent crimes, including phone snatching, motor vehicle theft and fraudulent “kazi majuu” schemes, which continue to affect residents.

He said the measures are being implemented under the multi-agency security framework as agencies prepare for the election and work to maintain an environment conducive to a free, fair and credible electoral process.

Kandie assured Nairobi residents that the DCI will maintain an open-door policy and urged members of the public to share information on security threats to enable authorities to take timely action.

“Members of the public have a critical role to play by providing information on security concerns affecting their communities,” Kandie said.

Duale faults High Court ruling on 2026 election date
AG vows to defend top officials in GenZ protest crimes case
President Ruto departs for Japan for TICAD summit
Train teachers to detect health emergencies in students, says Cardiologist

The DCI has urged members of the public to report emergencies through the National Police Service lines 999, 911 and 112, as well as through its toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The enhanced security measures come as security agencies seek to contain criminal activity that could threaten peaceful elections.

Two killed in Kikuyu accident involving Eldoret Express bus and fuel tanker
Senators summon CS Chirchir, EPRA DG over Embakasi gas explosion
Kenyans urged to obtain permits for New Year fireworks
Notorious robbery suspect ‘The Axe Man’ arrested
Invest in tourism sector, DP urges local and foreign investors
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Two arrested for allegedly impersonating a senior government official
Next Article KNUT leaders protest transfer of JSS teachers to KUPPET
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Achani: Kwale to continue awarding tenders to women, youth, PWDs
County News
KNUT leaders protest transfer of JSS teachers to KUPPET
County News
Two arrested for allegedly impersonating a senior government official
County News
Lamu Port welcomes 366-metre MV Hamouna carrying 14,500 containers
Local Business Local News

You May also Like

County NewsLocal News

Leaders unite, express solidarity with Raila ahead of AUC elections

Local NewsNEWS

Police begin combating alcoholism from within

Local NewsNEWS

New modern markets are good for business-Ruto

Local News

Ruto meets Kenyans living in US ahead of UNGA engagements

Show More