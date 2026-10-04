Two arrested for allegedly impersonating a senior government official

Detectives have arrested two men for allegedly impersonating a senior government official and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspects as Geoffrey Kipngetich Ngeno and Kipkurui Peter Tonui, who were apprehended in Narok Town while travelling in a black Toyota Prado.

Detectives also recovered several mobile phones believed to have been used in the alleged scam.

The phones have been taken as exhibits as investigators work to establish the extent of the alleged fraud and identify other individuals who may have been targeted.

The two suspects remain in custody as detectives conclude investigations pending arraignment in court.