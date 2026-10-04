County News

Two arrested for allegedly impersonating a senior government official

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Detectives have arrested two men for allegedly impersonating a senior government official and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspects as Geoffrey Kipngetich Ngeno and Kipkurui Peter Tonui, who were apprehended in Narok Town while travelling in a black Toyota Prado.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Detectives also recovered several mobile phones believed to have been used in the alleged scam.

The phones have been taken as exhibits as investigators work to establish the extent of the alleged fraud and identify other individuals who may have been targeted.

The two suspects remain in custody as detectives conclude investigations pending arraignment in court.

Civil society groups want proposed religious law dropped
DP promises university funding model reforms
UNFPA, M-Pesa Foundation partner to improve maternal and newborn health in Kenya
EACC to roll out anti-corruption campaign in Kajiado
Residents of Gatundu decry unfairness in Karimenu II dam compensation
Share This Article
Previous Article Lamu Port welcomes 366-metre MV Hamouna carrying 14,500 containers
Next Article DCI moves to tackle goonism, misinformation ahead of 2027 polls
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Achani: Kwale to continue awarding tenders to women, youth, PWDs
County News
KNUT leaders protest transfer of JSS teachers to KUPPET
County News
DCI moves to tackle goonism, misinformation ahead of 2027 polls
Local News
Lamu Port welcomes 366-metre MV Hamouna carrying 14,500 containers
Local Business Local News

You May also Like

County News

Ksh32M illegally harvested sandalwood destroyed in Samburu

County NewsNEWS

Waiguru distributes 5,800 gas cylinders, launches climate action plan

County NewsTechnology

Tech revolution ends long waits for National ID Cards

County News

Government cracks down on Kenyan workers’ exploitation abroad

Show More