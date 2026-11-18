The Atlas Lions of Morocco have broken into the top five in the FIFA rankings for the first time in history after overtaking Portugal (6th) and Brazil (7th), who both slipped one place in the latest rankings.

Morocco is also the best ranked African nation.

Belgium and the Netherlands remain unchanged in the 8th and 9th positions.

Meanwhile, Colombia (10th, up 1) has snuck into the top 10 for the first time since October 2024, at the expense of Mexico, who fell three places.

The top four are unchanged, with world champions Spain still leading the way, followed by FIFA World Cup 2026 silver medalists Argentina.

France and England are third and fourth, respectively.