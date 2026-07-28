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DCI nabs two suspects, recovers 110kg of cannabis valued at Ksh3.3 Million

Intelligence-led operation and highway pursuit lead to major drug seizure.

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
2 Min Read

Detectives have seized 110 kilograms of cannabis, with an estimated street value of Ksh 3.3 million, and arrested two suspects following a high-speed chase along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway.

The suspects, identified as Emmanuel Wesonga and Stephen Daria were arrested after allegedly attempting to evade officers during an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), supported by the K9 Unit.

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According to the DCI, detectives, acting on intelligence linking a blue Nissan Note to suspected drug trafficking, intercepted the vehicle on the highway. However, the driver ignored police orders to stop and sped off, initiating a pursuit.

Police reported that the driver continued to flee despite one of the vehicle’s front tyres being deflated. The vehicle subsequently performed a dangerous U-turn at the KFA Roundabout before proceeding towards the Eveready area.

Wesonga and Daria eventually abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, but detectives pursued and apprehended them.

A search of the abandoned vehicle led to the recovery of five sacks containing 110 kilograms of cannabis sativa, with an estimated street value of Ksh 3.3 million.

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The two suspects remain in police custody pending their arraignment. The recovered drugs have been retained as exhibits while investigations continue.

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