DCI nabs two suspects, recovers 110kg of cannabis valued at Ksh3.3 Million

Detectives have seized 110 kilograms of cannabis, with an estimated street value of Ksh 3.3 million, and arrested two suspects following a high-speed chase along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway.

The suspects, identified as Emmanuel Wesonga and Stephen Daria were arrested after allegedly attempting to evade officers during an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), supported by the K9 Unit.

According to the DCI, detectives, acting on intelligence linking a blue Nissan Note to suspected drug trafficking, intercepted the vehicle on the highway. However, the driver ignored police orders to stop and sped off, initiating a pursuit.

Police reported that the driver continued to flee despite one of the vehicle’s front tyres being deflated. The vehicle subsequently performed a dangerous U-turn at the KFA Roundabout before proceeding towards the Eveready area.

Wesonga and Daria eventually abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, but detectives pursued and apprehended them.

A search of the abandoned vehicle led to the recovery of five sacks containing 110 kilograms of cannabis sativa, with an estimated street value of Ksh 3.3 million.

The two suspects remain in police custody pending their arraignment. The recovered drugs have been retained as exhibits while investigations continue.