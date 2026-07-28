Local News

Probation officer arrested alongside Kangema magistrate arraigned

The probation officer allegedly sought a Ksh170,000 bribe on behalf of Kangema Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Principal Probation Officer Julius Irungu Njogu has been arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over allegations of soliciting a bribe to secure a favourable sentence in a criminal case.

Njogu was charged with requesting a financial advantage contrary to Section 6(1)(a), as read together with Sections 18(1) and 18(2) of the Anti-Bribery Act.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The court heard that on July 16, 2026, at the Kangema Law Courts in Murang’a County, Njogu allegedly sought Ksh170,000 from one Peter Njihia Njuguna on behalf of Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi.

The probation officer was arrested alongside the Kangema magistrate by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on July 21, over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a litigant in exchange for influencing the outcome of a criminal case.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told the court that the alleged offence was committed while Njogu was serving as the Principal Probation Officer at the Kangema Law Courts.

National Assembly prepares for committee leadership elections
Transport operators to paralyze operations Monday
Uhuru in Uganda for President Yoweri’s inauguration on Tuesday
Ministry of Health confirms third case of Mpox

He was released on a cash bail of Ksh400,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh800,000 pending the hearing and determination of the case.

His co-accused, Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi, did not appear before the court after his lawyer informed the court that he was unwell.

The court directed Mutegi to appear before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on July 30, 2026, for plea taking.

PSs lead initiative to aid flood victims in Nairobi, raises over Ksh 1.5M
Meru Insecurity: IG Koome appeals for calm after bandit attack in Igembe
Court finds Jowie Irungu guilty of Monica Kimani’s murder
KQ announces flight disruptions at JKIA
Health Ministry to kick off first phase of polio vaccination campaign
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rainfall expected in North Rift, Western Kenya after long dry spell
Next Article More pedestrians arrested as NTSA steps up crackdown on footbridge violations
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Police arrest 90 suspected gang members in Coast Region
County News
Bingo unveils E2 electric vehicle as Kenya accelerates shift to e-mobility
Technology Technology
Uganda Minister of Health Dr. Chris Baryomusi
Uganda declares it is Ebola free
International News
US walks out of UN Security Council meeting during France’s remarks
International News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

NTSA calls on motorists to validate e-Citizen accounts

Local News

Kenya frustrated by Tanzania’s lack of transparency on activist Boniface Mwangi’s situation

Local NewsNEWS

Dagoretti traders hail speedy completion of Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Flyover

Local News

NCIC summons MP Farah Maalim over controversial Gen-Z remarks

Show More