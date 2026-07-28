Probation officer arrested alongside Kangema magistrate arraigned

Principal Probation Officer Julius Irungu Njogu has been arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over allegations of soliciting a bribe to secure a favourable sentence in a criminal case.

Njogu was charged with requesting a financial advantage contrary to Section 6(1)(a), as read together with Sections 18(1) and 18(2) of the Anti-Bribery Act.

The court heard that on July 16, 2026, at the Kangema Law Courts in Murang’a County, Njogu allegedly sought Ksh170,000 from one Peter Njihia Njuguna on behalf of Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi.

The probation officer was arrested alongside the Kangema magistrate by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on July 21, over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a litigant in exchange for influencing the outcome of a criminal case.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told the court that the alleged offence was committed while Njogu was serving as the Principal Probation Officer at the Kangema Law Courts.

He was released on a cash bail of Ksh400,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh800,000 pending the hearing and determination of the case.

His co-accused, Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi, did not appear before the court after his lawyer informed the court that he was unwell.

The court directed Mutegi to appear before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on July 30, 2026, for plea taking.