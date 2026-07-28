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More pedestrians arrested as NTSA steps up crackdown on footbridge violations

The pedestrians were arrested Tuesday morning at the General Motors (GM) footbridge for crossing the road at undesignated points instead of using the footbridge provided.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

More pedestrians have been arrested for failing to use designated footbridges as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) intensifies enforcement operations targeting unsafe road-crossing practices.

The pedestrians were arrested Tuesday morning at the General Motors (GM) footbridge for crossing the road at undesignated points instead of using the footbridge.

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The crackdown follows similar operations in other areas, including Buruburu Interchange, where 35 pedestrians were arrested for failing to use the designated footbridge and obstructing the free flow of traffic.

NTSA said the enforcement operation is aimed at curbing dangerous road-crossing practices, warning that crossing roads at unauthorised points exposes pedestrians and other road users to danger.

The Authority urged pedestrians to always use designated footbridges and crossing points, noting that failure to do so not only risks lives but also disrupts the smooth flow of traffic.

“The Authority urges pedestrians to use designated footbridges /crossings at all times as crossing in undesignated areas not only endangers their lives but puts also other road users at risk and disrupts traffic.”

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