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Saudi Arabia provides relief to flood victims

Adan Ibrahim
By Adan Ibrahim
2 Min Read

The Saudi Arabian government has donated four tones of dates to support drought and disaster response efforts in the country following floods that have affected thousands of households.

Speaking during a handover ceremony to Kenya Red Cross, the Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Kenya Saad Bin Abdullah Ainofaia said the donation is part of his country’s broader commitment to support friendly countries, and standing in solidarity with communities affected by drought, as well as those currently impacted by heavy rains and flooding across the country.

An estimated 3.3 million people in the country are facing severe food insecurity due to prolonged drought and subsequent floods that have affected several counties following heavy rains leaving families struggling to cope.

Ambassador Ainofaia said the donation through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will support ongoing initiatives to helps thousands of households affected across the country.

He said donation of 4 tones of dates is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader commitment to support friendly countries, and to stand in solidarity with communities affected by drought, as well as those currently impacted by heavy rains and flooding.

While receiving the donation Kenya red cross secretary Genera lDr. Ahmed Idris, said the donation will help restore dignity to affected populations as well as strengthen partnership in humanitarian help and disaster response.

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He lauded the Saudi government for the timely support terming it a much needed relief.

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