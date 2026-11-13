Access to quality education key to community development, says CS Tuya

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has commissioned seven newly constructed classrooms at Muwarak Comprehensive School in Laikipia North.

Speaking during the event, Tuya noted that access to quality education is key to building resilient communities and securing a better future for Kenyan children.

The project, delivered by the Ministry of Defence through the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), includes an administration block and two blocks of pit latrines, providing a more conducive learning environment for pupils.

Tuya said it is equally important to address the wider needs of communities affected by insecurity, particularly access to essential social services, even as efforts to restore peace and stability in the region continue.

“Laikipia North has over the years experienced insecurity associated with cattle rustling, resulting in the displacement of families and disruption of children’s education. As efforts to restore peace and stability in the region continue, it is equally important to address the wider needs of communities affected by insecurity, particularly access to essential social services,” said CS Tuya.

The CS noted that through such interventions, KDF complements its security mandate by supporting community development, helping restore normalcy and creating conditions that enable children to return to school and pursue their education.

She was accompanied by Principal Secretaries Dr. Patrick Mariru (Defence), Silvia Museiya (Wildlife), Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere and Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri, among other leaders.