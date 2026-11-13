Hassan Omar Daffa appointed Kenya’s new Chief Kadhi

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Hon. Hassan Omar Daffa as the new Chief Kadhi succeeding the late Sheikh AbdulHalim Hussein.

In a statement, Chief Justice Martha Koome said Daffa brings extensive experience in Islamic jurisprudence and judicial service, having previously served as a Principal Kadhi.

Simialrly, Koome noted that his appointment followed a competitive recruitment process conducted in accordance with the Constitution.

“We also extend our gratitude to the members of the Muslim community, observers and other stakeholders whose participation and valuable contributions enriched the recruitment process. The Commission equally appreciates all the candidates who offered themselves for consideration and demonstrated their willingness to serve the people of Kenya,” said Koome.

Adding: “The Judicial Service Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to fair, competitive, transparent and merit-based recruitment, guided by the Constitution and the principles of good governance.”

The CJ reiterated the Commission’s commitment to strengthening the administration of justice and build public trust and confidence in the Judiciary.