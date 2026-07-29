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DCI rolls out nationwide anti-drug awareness campaign

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
2 Min Read
Participants during one of the sensitisation campaign against drug abuse

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), through its Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), has rolled out a nationwide awareness campaign against drug and substance abuse ahead of the August school holidays.

According to the DCI, the initiative seeks to educate learners and communities on the dangers of drug and substance abuse at a time when students are beginning their holiday break and may be more vulnerable to peer pressure and other negative influences.

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As part of the campaign, ANU detectives, working alongside officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), held an awareness session for Junior Secondary School learners at Ngathini Comprehensive School in Lunga Lunga.

The learners were educated on the harmful effects of drug and substance abuse and encouraged to make responsible life choices.

The awareness programme also reached Malindi High School, where detectives sensitised students on drug prevention, drug reporting mechanisms and the importance of seeking counselling and other support services.

At Alliance High School, officers engaged learners on the dangers of drug and substance abuse and urged them to stay away from drugs.

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Beyond schools, the campaign extended to Kijipwa Location in Mtwapa, where ANU detectives, together with the area Chief and Assistant Chief, met Nyumba Kumi leaders and members of the Village Security Committee.

The meeting focused on identifying commonly abused drugs, strengthening community vigilance and promoting information sharing to help curb drug trafficking.

The DCI said continued investment in public awareness, education and community partnerships will help equip young people with the knowledge and confidence to make responsible choices while supporting efforts to combat drug and substance abuse.

Parents and guardians have also been urged to maintain open communication with their children, provide guidance and create supportive environments that encourage safe and responsible behaviour.

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