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PS Sing’Oei backs Kenyan candidates for top global courts during Australia visit

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei used a high-level visit to Australia to rally support for Kenya’s Prof. Phoebe Okowa for the International Court of Justice and Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u for the International Criminal Court.

The push came during a reception hosted by Kenya’s High Commissioner to Australia, Amb. Dr Wilson Kogo, and formed part of a broader diplomatic interventions.

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PS Sing’oei was in Australia under the prestigious Special Visitors Programme, an invitation extended only to leaders Canberra views as key strategic partners.

This rare platform allowed Sing’Oei to advance Kenya’s interests across multiple fronts while signalling the country’s growing stature.

Sing’Oei held extensive talks with officials from Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Austrade, industry leaders, and the University of Technology Sydney.

 

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The discussions targeted expanded trade, investment, and employment opportunities in mining, renewable energy, agriculture, higher education, and digital technology, sectors critical to Kenya’s economic transformation agenda.

Australian expertise in these areas offers clear synergies as Kenya seeks to diversify its international partnerships.

Particular attention was given to deepening education links and labour mobility programmes that could benefit Kenyan students and professionals.

Officials highlighted the vibrant Kenyan diaspora of about 35,000 people already living in Australia, many contributing in healthcare, engineering, information technology, academia, and entrepreneurship.

This community is seen as a vital bridge for commercial ties, investment, and knowledge transfer.

Beyond economics, the two nations reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and security as Indian Ocean states and founding members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association.

Conversations covered maritime security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, counter-terrorism, and defence cooperation to protect stability and trade routes.

In a notable lecture at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Sing’Oei called for reforms to the global financial system to make it more responsive to Africa’s needs.

He specifically asked Australia for technical cooperation on guarantee and blended-finance instruments, coordinated multilateral advocacy, and greater engagement of Australian risk capital with African-led institutions.

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