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Deadly floods claim 15 more lives as rains set to persist

According to the latest update, the additional fatalities were reported in the Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, Eastern, and Central regions.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

15 more people have died, bringing the nationwide death toll from flooding to 103.

According to the latest update from the National Police Service (NPS), the additional fatalities were reported in the Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, Eastern, and Central regions.

An additional 105 families have also been displaced, raising the total number of affected households to 2,795.

“In light of these developments, we continue to urge individuals and communities to adopt a proactive and safety-conscious approach. The increasing frequency and intensity of adverse weather across various parts of the country calls for sustained awareness and a coordinated response from both the public and responsible agencies,” the NPS said.

Residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert, strictly adhere to official advisories, and be prepared to take timely action, including evacuation if necessary.

Motorists have also been urged to exercise caution on the roads, particularly during periods of reduced visibility and waterlogged conditions.

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“These conditions not only disrupt daily activities but also elevate the likelihood of hazards such as road accidents. The National Police Service and emergency response teams remain on high alert for potential incidents”, NPS stated.

Meanwhile, Rainfall is expected to continue in few parts of the country for the next five days. The weatherman forecasts that isolated heavy rainfall events are likely to occur in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and Northeastern Kenya.

Counties categorised as Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley are Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia and West Pokot.

Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Nairobi Counties are in Highlands East of the Rift Valley

 

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