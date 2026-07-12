GolfSports

Dennis Chebitwey triumphs at inaugural IKM and Oxygène Golf tournament at Windsor

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

 Dennis Chebitwey emerged as the overall winner of the inaugural Iseme Kamau and Maema Advocates (IKM) and Oxygène Golf Tournament after returning an impressive 43 Stableford points at the par-72 Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club .

Playing off handicap 16, Chebitwey edged Yusuf Omari, who plays off handicap 23, by a single point after Omari carded 42 points in the tournament that attracted 145 golfers, including leading corporate executives, legal professionals, club members and business leaders from across Kenya.

Speaking after cruising to victory, an elated Chebitwey said: “It was an incredible day on the course. I had a fantastic four-ball, and we really pushed each other throughout the round. I also want to thank Larry Ngala for introducing me to golf 26 years ago. The lessons and passion he instilled in me have kept me coming back to the game, and it is special to win a tournament like this.”

In the other prize categories, Martin Gatheca (handicap 18) finished as the Men’s Runner-up, while Aggie Konde (handicap 18) claimed the Lady Winner title with 37 Stableford points. Bernadette Irungu, playing off handicap 27, returned 35 points to finish as the Lady Runner-up.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

The Sponsor Winner award went to NCBA Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer John Gachora, who, playing off handicap 18, carded 37 points. East African Breweries Limited (EABL) Group Managing Director and CEO Jane Karuku finished as the Sponsor Runner-up with 32 points.

In the special prizes, Fidhelis Kimanzi won the Men’s Longest Drive while Kate Murima claimed the Ladies’ Longest Drive award. Alex Mwangi won the Men’s Nearest-to-the-Pin prize, with Rebecca Gathumbi taking the honours in the Ladies’ category.

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“Oxygène and IKM share common values and, importantly, many common clients. That is what inspired us to organize this tournament; not just as a day of golf, but as a platform to bring together our clients and potential clients, strengthen existing relationships and create meaningful networking opportunities in a relaxed environment,” noted Oxygène Chairman Linus Gitahi.

IKM Chairman Senior Counsel James Kamau said: “Golf has a unique way of bringing people together. We are delighted by the overwhelming turnout for this inaugural tournament, which has provided an excellent opportunity for leaders across different sectors to connect, build relationships and create new partnerships. We look forward to growing this event even further.”

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