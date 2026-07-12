Don’t gamble with 2027 presidential election, DP Kindiki urges Mt Kenya

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Mt. Kenya residents not to gamble with coming elections in 2027, saying re-electing President Ruto is the best option for the region.

The DP asked the residents to continue supporting the President, stating that once he secures the second term in next year’s polls, the region will stand a stronger chance to take over.

Prof. Kindiki reiterated the need to remain focused to ensure President Ruto gets his second term but that they should not lose sight of the great opportunity that will present itself after it has been accomplished.

Speaking on Sunday in Meru County where he attended two Church Services and addressed a public rally, Prof. Kindiki told the Meru community not to play with the big opportunity to take over the nation’s top leadership after President Ruto.

“Don’t play ping pong with a chance like this at the Presidency. Just like in football, like in the ongoing World Cup, the best placed person to score receives the ball and he puts the ball in the net and we all celebrate.

After President Ruto, I am the best placed person to take over from him. I’m the striker staring at the goal, why should anyone else tell you to recycle the ball to the defenders yet I, as the striker, is standing strong and well placed to score?” DP posed.

The Second in Command attended a service at Methodist Church, Abothuguchi Synod in Imenti Central Constituency and led a resource mobilization drive for construction of its headquarters in the morning. Later in the afternoon, he represented President Ruto during a funds drive for the construction of Methodist Church, Laare Synod in Igembe North Constituency. He also addressed a public rally at Laare town in the evening.

Prof. Kindiki said the community does not stand any chance in other formations, including in the disjointed opposition, propping up the opportunity that has presented itself through the Head of State.

“In the other formation, this region is not in any consideration to take over presidency anytime in the near future but with the one under the stewardship of President Ruto, the fireman is just next after him. Don’t take fruitful chances like this for granted. Do not be deceived, this is the best possible opportunity for us to ascend to the Presidency,” he urged.

The Deputy President took time to underscore his political credentials nurtured through many years serving in significant offices where he excelled in service delivery. He warned those belittling him to be ready for a big surprise.

“Let them continue insulting me, belittling me and saying all sorts of things. I served as senator for 10 years, five years as Majority Leader and three years as Deputy Speaker. I have been Interior Cabinet Secretary for two years and now Deputy President. They must respect us,” DP noted.

During the events, Prof. Kindiki also said they are not supporting the President for the sake of it but because of the unrivalled development he has overseen in the region since taking over.

He enumerated ongoing projects costing billions of shillings at various level of completion pledging to push for more.

Among them are the upgrading of Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to Level 6 which is progressing steadily, road projects at 39 billion shillings, electricity expansion at 2.3 billion shillings, modern markets among others. The redesigning of Nithi bridge is being hastened despite compensation challenges involving affected landowners.

“There is no other government that has accorded undivided attention to Meru region than President Ruto’s government. I am asking our people not to return this great favour with disrespect. There is no other place for us outside this government. Do not be deceived by those who failed to do anything for us when they were in power,” DP stated.

As the government works hard to deliver its promises to the residents, Prof. Kindiki called for patience saying everything that has been pledged will be done.

“The President is being pressured to deliver everything now as if he is the first President of the country. We have had four presidents before him. We will deliver all our promises but let us be patient,” he said.