FootballSports

Junior Starlets demolish South Africa to seal World Cup ticket

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Kenya’s Junior Starlets are heading back to the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating South Africa 3-1 at the Nyayo National Stadium, completing a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory.

The visitors struck early through Katleho Malebana in the fifth minute, but Kenya responded strongly in the second half.

Gaudancia Maloba equalised in the 70th minute before Brenda Awuor calmly converted a late penalty to put the hosts ahead.

Elizabeth Alizeba then sealed the victory with a third goal moments later, sparking celebrations among the home fans.

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The win secures the Junior Starlets’ second qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, set to take place from October 17 to November 7, 2026 in Morocco.

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The achievement marks another historic milestone for the Kenyan side, who became the country’s first football team to compete at a FIFA World Cup during their debut appearance in the Dominican Republic in 2024, where they also registered a memorable victory over Mexico.

Kenya will now look to build on that experience as they prepare for another shot on the global stage.

 

 

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