KNH performs Africa’s first-ever tubeless tracheal reconstruction

Kenyatta National Hospital has made medical history after successfully performing Africa’s first-ever tubeless tracheal reconstruction, a specialised operation to repair the windpipe without a conventional breathing tube obstructing the surgical field.

The five-hour operation was performed on 24 September 2026 at KNH’s Prime Care Centre on 26-year-old Dennis Kaiser Omondi, who had experienced breathing difficulties for nearly 20 years.

The procedure was led by Dr Joseph Mutie, Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, working alongside Dr Ruel Maina, Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, and Dr Caroline Abuya, Consultant Anaesthesiologist and Intensivist.

Dennis was diagnosed with a benign adenoma, a non-cancerous growth, in his windpipe in 2008. Subsequent investigations revealed narrowing of the windpipe, which restricted airflow, as well as an abnormal opening between the windpipe and the skin of his neck. The conditions affected his breathing, voice and daily activities.

During the operation, the surgical team used a tubeless technique that kept a conventional breathing tube out of the surgical field, giving the surgeon clearer visibility and better access to the affected area. This technique also allows surgeons to use a bronchoscope (a small camera inserted into the airway) to pinpoint the affected area, ensuring that only the diseased part of the windpipe is removed.

The approach requires careful planning and close coordination between the surgical and anaesthesia teams to maintain adequate oxygenation and ensure patient safety throughout the procedure. The patient was breathing naturally throughout the procedure.

The team removed the narrowed sections of the windpipe, closed the abnormal opening, known as a fistula, and reconnected the healthy ends of the trachea.

The hospital further explained the reconstruction was intended to restore a clear passage for breathing, a technique that offers several significant advantages, including minimising injury to the delicate lining of the windpipe, promoting faster healing, simplifying the surgical procedure, and substantially reducing operating time.

The surgical team was supported by theatre sterile assistants Griffin Khamisi and Monica Manure, alongside the nursing team led by Mary Nyakangi, with support from Branice Juma, Merline Aldnyi, Annita Jemeli, Winnie Nyatiende and Aim Keeru.

“This technique, the first in Africa, gives surgeons a clearer view of the affected windpipe, helping them work more precisely when treating complex airway conditions. It is an important step forward in the treatment of these conditions in Kenya,” said Dr Mutie.

Dr John Ngigi, Senior Director, Prime Care Centre, said the achievement reflects the Centre’s commitment to providing specialised, patient-centred care. Dr Joel Lessan, Senior Director, Clinical Services, said the milestone demonstrates the importance of modern technology, innovation and multidisciplinary teamwork in managing complex medical conditions.

KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Lesiyampe said the achievement demonstrates the capacity of Kenyan medical professionals to provide advanced treatment locally, enabling patients to access specialised care closer to home and reducing the need to travel abroad where suitable services are available in Kenya.

“I have noticed an improvement in my voice, and I have resumed my daily activities, including running my retail shop in Kisumu. I can now climb a flight of stairs with greater ease, which is a significant improvement after years of breathing difficulties,” Dennis says.

Following his discharge, the patient will continue attending follow-up appointments at the Prime Care Centre.

“The achievement highlights KNH’s role as a national referral and teaching hospital and Kenya’s growing capacity to deliver advanced specialised healthcare”, Lesiyampe added.