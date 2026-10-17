EACC, UNODC strengthen partnership in fight against corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is exploring enhanced cooperation with the United Nations to combat corruption and transnational economic crime.

This was revealed by EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud on October 16, 2026, following a high-level bilateral meeting with the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Dr. Monica Juma, at the United Nations Office in Vienna, Austria.

UNODC is the lead UN entity responsible for assisting Member States in the global fight against illicit drugs, transnational organised crime, corruption, and terrorism

The discussions focused on strengthening law enforcement capacity, advancing the application of forensic technology, and facilitating effective mutual legal assistance across Eastern Africa.

“ These areas are central to addressing the cross-border nature of corruption and safeguarding public resources”, EACC said.

The CEO acknowledged UNODC’s continued support to EACC through the Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery in Kenya (PLEAD) and the UNODC Africa Hub based in Nairobi.

He underscored the value of sustained technical cooperation and joint capacity-building initiatives in strengthening institutional effectiveness.

Mr. Mohamud also briefed the Executive Director on the establishment of the Africa Anti-Corruption Studies and Research Centre (CEREAC) in Nairobi and sought UNODC’s support for the Centre’s work in advancing anti-corruption research, policy development and capacity building.

The engagement further provided an opportunity to explore further cooperation, drawing on UNODC’s expertise and international anti-corruption tools to strengthen national and regional responses to corruption and economic crime.

“EACC remains committed to strategic partnerships that advance accountability, protect public resources and uphold the rule of law”, he assured.