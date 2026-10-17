4 injured after building next to MKU union towers collapses

Four people were injured Friday night after a building that housed Club Avenida collapsed during a demolition exercise along Moi Avenue in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Nairobi City County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service Geoffrey Mosiria confirmed the incident, calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

“Tonight, along Moi Avenue in the CBD, a building that formerly housed Club Avenida collapsed during demolition, injuring four people. We thank God the incident happened at night when there was minimal human traffic along the road, as lives could have been lost”, he said on his official X account.

He appealed to all developers to strictly comply with county laws during construction and demolition and work closely with county engineers to ensure safety and protect lives.

“I call upon our county engineers to conduct a thorough investigation into this specific demolition to establish the cause of the collapse, determine whether qualified experts were involved to guide the demolition, and verify whether all the necessary demolition approvals had been obtained”, he said.