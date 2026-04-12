Linda Mwananchi calls for the arrest, resignation of Interior PS 

Linda Mwanachi group led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna have called for the arrest of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omolo over the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu.

Speaking at the Karen hospital after the Senator was discharged; the leaders allege that the goons were under instructions from the PS calling for his immediate resignation.

They have now issued a 14-day ultimatum for him to leave office failure to which they are threatening to call for demonstrations.

Osotsi says the intention of the Goons was to shoot him but his security team intervened and saved his life.

Osotsi further rebuked claims that he was involved in a love triangle

Osotsi says before the incident he was being trailed and accused the PS of ordering his attack.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East Babu Owino in faulting the incident issued an ultimatum to the PS. The Linda Mwananchi Group says that they will organize for a rally in Kisumu in the coming weeks.

This comes as the three suspects linked to the recent attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi will remain in police custody for seven days. This is after a Kisumu court allowed investigators more time to complete inquiries into the incident.