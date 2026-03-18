Detectives arrest suspected serial robbery suspect, recover stolen G3 rifle

Detectives have arrested a suspected serial robbery suspect and recovered a G3 rifle linked to multiple robberies across Kisumu and Kakamega counties.

His arrest which was coordinated by detectives in Kisumu County, assisted by experts from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Operations Directorate, also led to the recovery of a motor vehicle believed to have been used as a getaway car along with several stolen items.

According to a statement by DCI, the suspect whose identity is concealed pending an identification parade is believed to have operated with several accomplices and is currently in custody and being processed for arraignment.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining members of the gang and recover another missing firearm. Investigations indicate that the recovered rifle is one of the weapons stolen during a February 27, 2026 raid on Nyalenda Police Patrol Base where several officers and a civilian were injured and two loaded G3 rifles stolen.

The suspect is linked to a robbery that occurred on March 17, 2026 at around 9:48 p.m. in Arena Phase 4 Estate in Kisumu Central Sub-County.

Armed with the recovered firearm a panga and other crude weapons the gang reportedly raided a business premises and stole a television woofer computers phones and other valuable items before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

In a separate incident on March 9, 2026 the suspect and two accomplices carried out a robbery at Duka Moja Shopping Centre in Kakamega South Sub-County. Riding on a motorcycle and armed with a firearm and crude weapons the trio stormed a business premises stealing cash a laptop and several mobile phones before escaping.

Detectives further link the group to another robbery in Kajulu Kisumu East Sub-County where they reportedly used the same rifle. In that incident the suspects fired a shot at a shop door to gain entry before stealing money phones and other valuables and fleeing on a motorcycle with a concealed number plate.

The gang members are suspected to have been involved in a series of other violent crimes in February 2026 including the attack on the Nyalenda Police Patrol Base.

Following these incidents detectives launched coordinated investigations that led to the suspect’s arrest and the recovery of one firearm and a motor vehicle registration number KDH 812L believed to have been used in the Arena Phase 4 robbery.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing criminal networks and ensuring public safety and urged anyone with information that may assist in the ongoing investigations to come forward.