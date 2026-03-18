AFCON 2025FootballSports

Royal Moroccan Football Federation welcomes CAF appeals Committee decision

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) acknowledges the decision rendered by the CAF Appeals Committee.

The FRMF wishes to reiterate that its actions were never intended to contest the sporting performance of the teams involved in this competition, but solely to request the application of the competition rules.

The Federation reaffirms its commitment to the respect of regulations, the clarity of the competitive framework, and the stability of African competitions.

Finally, it wishes to commend all the nations that participated in this edition of the AFCON, which served as a major moment for African football.

The Federation will issue an official statement tomorrow, after meeting with its governing bodies.

The appeal committee awarded Morocco the title of AFCON 2025 Champions with a 3-0, victory after determining that Senegal had forfeited the final match on January 18, 2026, at the Prince Moulay stadium.

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