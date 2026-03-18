EntertainmentMusic

Kenyan musician Jovial signs with ONErpm

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read

Kenyan Afro-pop artist Jovial has officially signed a new distribution and label services deal with global music company ONErpm.

The partnership was announced on Wednesday, adding Jovial to ONErpm’s expanding roster of African talent, which includes fellow Kenyan artist Boutross.

Jovial, born Juliet Miriam Ayub, has steadily risen to prominence as one of Kenya’s most recognisable female voices in Afro-pop.

She first gained widespread attention with her breakout hit “Unakosa Raha,” and has since followed up with popular tracks such as “Usiku Moja,” featuring Darassa and “I Got You,” featuring Otile Brown, which currently holds at 5.9M streams.

Her music, often centred on themes of love, resilience, and personal growth, has resonated with audiences across East Africa. As ONErpm noted in part, “(Jovial) is known for her powerful vocals and emotionally driven performances, she has built a strong reputation through music that blends contemporary Afro-pop sounds with heartfelt storytelling.”

Wendy Williams taken to hospital for evaluation
Google celebrates Ahmed the elephant
Tyler Perry “heartbroken” to have missed President Ruto
Showmax appoints Emma Gichonge as General Manager in East Africa

The deal places Jovial within ONErpm’s global distribution and marketing ecosystem.

Founded in 2010, ONErpm operates one of the world’s largest independent music distribution platforms, offering artists services such as digital distribution, marketing support, rights management, and data-driven audience insights across more than 200 territories, according to the company.

This infrastructure is expected to amplify Jovial’s reach beyond regional markets, positioning her music for greater visibility on international streaming platforms.

“With a growing catalogue of successful releases and a loyal fanbase across the region, Jovial continues to expand her reach as her music connects with audiences both locally and internationally,” the statement from ONErpm said.

Her signing reflects a broader trend of Kenyan artists leveraging global distribution platforms to scale their careers while maintaining creative independence. Artists who have leveraged on global platforms recently include Nyashinski, who signed to Sony Music and King Kaka, who signed to Universal Music Group East Africa.

As Jovial joins this roster, the company expressed optimism about the collaboration, concluding: “We’re excited to welcome Jovial to the ONErpm family as we embark on this new journey together.”

Hollywood director Rob Reiner, wife Michele found dead in home
African Union partners with TikTok
Kenya born British folk singer Roger Whittaker dies at 87
Jägermeister Brass Cartel announces Kenyan tour
Tyla, Ayra Starr land spot on BBC’s Sound of 2024
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Detectives arrest suspected serial robbery suspect, recover stolen G3 rifle
Next Article Kenya boosts drought resilience funding in Northern Kenya
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kirinyaga’s Aggregation and Industrial Park nears completion, boosting agro-industrial growth
County News NEWS
Nyanza sugar workers threaten protests over Ksh 1.2 billion arrears
Business Local Business
Kenya, EU hold bilateral talks on 5G, AI, online safety
Business Local Business
Equity Group net profit hits Ksh 76B on strong income
Business Local Business

You May also Like

CelebrityEntertainment

Epstein list: Michael Jackson, David Copperfield named in court documents

Entertainment

Liam Payne to appear posthumously in Netflix show

Entertainment

Auditions for BCF Jazz festival set for November

Entertainment

H_art the Band set to release fifth album on Friday

Show More