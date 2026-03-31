Developing countries are being priced out, in struggle for affordable finance

Developing countries are being priced out of the affordable finance they desperately need for sustainable development, with sovereign credit ratings often overstating risk and overlooking long-term economic potential, the UN said on Monday.

A credit rating is an assessment of how likely a borrower, such as a government, is to repay its debt on time and in full. For sovereign states, ratings influence how much countries pay to borrow in international markets: the lower the rating, the higher the perceived risk and usually the higher the interest costs.

The current system too often relies on “outdated and incomplete information”, leaving countries unfairly penalised in global capital markets, the deputy UN chief Amina Mohammed told the opening of the UN’s Economic and Social Council, ECOSOC, Special Meeting on Credit Ratings, delivering remarks on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres.

“Adequate and timely finance is the fuel that drives sustainable development,” the Deputy Secretary-General said, warning that “today that fuel is running perilously low, and it’s getting more costly.”

She pointed to nearly $1.4 trillion in annual debt servicing costs across developing countries, while more than 3.4 billion people live in countries that spend more on debt interest payments than on health or education.