Kindiki urges diplomats to drive economic growth, security, global influence

Kenya has called on its diplomatic corps to actively advance the country’s economic opportunities, security and stability and exert influence in shaping global outcomes amid the evolving international landscape.

Speaking when he officially closed the 19th edition of the Ambassadors’ Conference at Safari Park, Nairobi City County, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, underscored the need for Kenya’s diplomatic engagement to align with the national development agenda noting that Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda must be projected beyond borders through trade, investment partnerships, innovation.

“Kenya’s diplomacy must deliver economic opportunities, security and stability and exert influence in shaping global outcomes,” Kindiki noted.

“Our diplomatic engagement must be sharply aligned with the national development agenda. The Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda must be projected beyond our borders through trade, investment partnerships, innovation, and the positioning of Kenya as a competitive and credible economic partner. The Government recognises the centrality of our citizens abroad,” He stressed.

The DP highlighted the critical role Kenyans abroad play, noting that they represent a strategic extension of Kenya’s capacity.

“The protection, dignity, and empowerment of Kenyans overseas is not optional. It is a core obligation,” Kindiki noted.

While acknowledging Kenya as a stable democracy in a complex region, Kindiki noted that the nation is a leader in renewable energy and climate action, a hub for diplomacy, logistics, and finance, with a population that is dynamic and entrepreneurial.

He challenged diplomats to convert these strategic assets into measurable national gain even as he reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to regional stability, anchored in the understanding that her prosperity is inseparable from that of her neighbours.

Further the DP reiterated President William Ruto’s call for clarity of purpose and emphasis on Kenya’s deliberate positioning within a global order that is being reshaped in real time, urging Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Permanent Representatives to execute their mandate with focus, discipline, and unwavering commitment to Kenya’s interests.

The conference was also attended by the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs) Musalia Mudavadi, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, Principal Secretaries Dr. Korir Sing’oei (Foreign Affairs) and Roseline Njogu (Diaspora Affairs).