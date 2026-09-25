Kindiki urges Mt Kenya leaders to heed elders’ call for unity

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asked leaders in Mt. Kenya region not to disregard orders by elders to unite the region in spite of political differences.

The DP said elders have asked him as the region’s seniormost leader to ensure the area is not split into East and West as some politicians have been pursuing for months because of party affiliations.

“I have clear orders to unite Mt. Kenya region. We might be affiliated to different formations but the elders requested me to ensure peaceful political contests. Aspirants will sell their agenda and voters will decide who to vote for,” he said.

Speaking on Friday when he inspected development projects in Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County, Prof. Kindiki, who was recently endorsed by elders from Kikuyu, Embu, Mbeere and Meru communities as the region’s spokesperson, said he will not go against their advice.

“Mt Kenya is one. There is no East or West. We cannot divide it. It has always been one. It was one during the leadership of Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta. It will remain one. We must protect and bequeath it as one to the next generations,” DP noted.

With the region remaining united, the Second in Command promised not to relent in pushing for deserving development enumerating massive projects to a tune of billions of shillings presently ongoing across Mt. Kenya.

He said he will not allow anyone to perpetrate violence against their brothers and sisters owing to political choices pointing to previous friendly contests between prominent leaders in 1992 and 2002.

“We should not allow violence to take over our politics. We are not a region known for violence despite political differences. We are wealth creators not destroyers. We should not attack each other. Everyone should sell their agenda and voters will decide. The winner serves all and the loser waits for their time,” DP reiterated.

The Deputy President highlighted the development projects allocated billions of money by the government promising to ensure more for Nyeri County and Mt Kenya region.

During the visit, the DP launched construction of Chaka Township roads directing the contractor to complete them on time to elevate the status of the town.

In total, Nyeri County has been allocated 45 billion shillings for the construction of 775 kilometres of roads spread across the six constituencies in the devolved unit. Modern markets are also ongoing with most nearing completion. Ruringu Stadium in Nyeri Town is also progressing. The county has also benefitted from last mile electricity connection with 32, 000 homes already benefitting and another 12, 000 set to be connected following additional allocation of 650 million shillings.

Farmers in the region have also earned more from agricultural reforms that have increased prices for coffee, tea, milk among others.

“This is what we are focused on. To develop every part of the country. To put more earnings in the pockets of farmers and improve the lives of the people,” DP stated.

He said he has heeded the elders’ request not to engage in insults but to be a unifying voice looking after the welfare of the region and the whole country.

“The elders asked me to let actions speak and ensure development continues in the region. You will not see me engage in a competition over insults,” DP noted.

At the same time, the Deputy President said he will convene a meeting with senior police officers next week aimed at ramping up the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs in the region.

Leaders who accompanied the DP said they will back the government for the people to benefit from more development.

“We will support the government because it has brought development to our people. We are grateful to the Deputy President for being in the forefront pushing for completion of the projects and allocation of more,” said Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina.

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi said they will return the hand at the right time assuring the DP of their support.

“You have stood with us since the time of Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta. We will return this favour this time around to our people of Meru and Tharaka Nithi,” Wamumbi said.

Also present were Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira and Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga among others.