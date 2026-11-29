Residents of Manguo Village in Nyahururu are grappling with shock and grief following a deadly domestic confrontation that claimed the lives of a church pastor and her husband.

Reverend Eunice Wangare, 58, the senior pastor of Shilloh Outreach Ministries Church, was allegedly attacked and killed by her husband in an incident that reportedly began at the church before escalating at their nearby residence.

The pastor sustained deep cuts and died from excessive bleeding, while their eldest son was injured as he attempted to stop his father from attacking his mother.

According to accounts from residents, the husband entered the church, switched on the keyboard and other musical equipment and played music at unusually high volume before attacking his wife.

Both bodies were taken to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary as investigations into the incident continue.

The killing has left the local Christian community mourning, with Reverend Margaret Ann of PEFA Church in Nyahururu, a close friend of the deceased, describing the incident as a painful loss to the clergy.

She urged couples experiencing marital difficulties to seek counselling and involve trusted people in resolving their differences before they escalate into violence.

“Today is a very sad day for us as clergy, and especially for me because Reverend Eunice was my friend. This tragedy arose from a domestic dispute. We pray that God helps us address problems before they reach such an extreme level,” she said.

Igwamiti Ward MCA Irene Wacuka John said she received nearly 20 calls from residents reporting the attack and immediately contacted police officers to respond.

Wacuka, who visited the church, said she found bloodstains and the pastor’s shoes inside the premises. She added that the couple’s son had sustained injuries while trying to protect his mother.

She called for stronger family counselling services and community intervention to help address domestic disputes.

The incident has also raised concerns among residents about safety in places of worship, with Harriet Ondisa saying the killing had shaken her confidence in attending church.

“We are shocked and frightened. Even now I am afraid of going to church. When something like this happens inside a church, people begin to question their safety,” she said.

Another resident, Wainaina, called for stronger government oversight of religious institutions, citing the growing number of churches and the need for closer scrutiny.

Meanwhile, allegations have emerged of disagreements within the family following a fundraising event held at the church last Sunday to support its development projects.

The husband was reportedly unhappy with money being channelled towards church projects, although the claims have not been independently verified.

Police are yet to establish whether the fundraising was connected to the killings.