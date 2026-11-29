Six people killed in a recent bandit attack in Burat Ward, Isiolo North Constituency, have been laid to rest amid growing anger within the affected Turkana community, with leaders urging residents to exercise restraint and avoid retaliatory attacks.

The burial ceremony brought together political leaders, community elders, residents and other stakeholders, who mourned the victims and raised concerns over persistent insecurity in the region.

Isiolo Deputy Governor Dr James Lowasa appealed to the grieving community to remain calm, warning that revenge attacks would only escalate tensions and result in further loss of lives.

He said lasting peace was essential for Isiolo to attract development and enable affected families and communities to rebuild their lives.

Lowasa also urged political leaders to set aside their differences and work together to address the security challenges facing the county.

He noted that Isiolo continued to experience insecurity linked to both internal conflicts and tensions with neighbouring counties, particularly Garissa, Wajir, Samburu and Marsabit.

He attributed some of the conflicts to prolonged drought, which forces pastoralists to cross county borders in search of pasture and water, sometimes triggering confrontations.

Other leaders at the funeral cited unresolved boundary disputes and uncontrolled livestock movements across county borders as major causes of insecurity.

Burat Member of County Assembly Nicholas Lorot and local resident Agostino Ekitella raised concerns over a longstanding boundary dispute involving Oldonyiro Sub-County and neighbouring areas of Burat Ward.

They said unclear administrative boundaries had repeatedly triggered confrontations between herders from Oldonyiro and residents of Burat, calling on the relevant authorities to urgently resolve the dispute and establish clear boundaries.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo condemned the killing of six people in a single attack, describing the incident as tragic and unacceptable.

She also raised concerns over alleged encroachment into Isiolo territory from neighbouring Garissa County, saying she had previously raised the matter in the Senate.

Dullo called for a lasting resolution of the boundary dispute, insisting that residents should not continue bearing the brunt of insecurity arising from unresolved territorial disagreements.

Meanwhile, Isiolo County Commissioner Chaunga Mwachaunga, who faced criticism over persistent insecurity, said he had taken note of concerns raised by residents and political leaders during the funeral.

He assured mourners that he would convene a separate meeting with relevant stakeholders to deliberate on the security situation and outstanding boundary disputes.

The leaders called for coordinated government intervention, dialogue and peaceful coexistence among neighbouring communities to prevent further bloodshed and restore lasting peace in the affected areas.