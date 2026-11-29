Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has once again called on Mt Kenya residents to rally behind President William Ruto’s re-election bid, saying the region stands to gain more by remaining in government and supporting leaders with a proven development record.

Waiguru said voters should judge leaders by their achievements and ability to deliver rather than political party affiliations, cautioning against being swayed by political rhetoric and empty promises.

Speaking in two separate occasion on Saturday, Waiguru maintained that President Ruto deserved another term, arguing that the opposition lacked a clear development agenda and had instead resorted to insults and political noise.

While in Embu County during a thanksgiving service for Susan Gitari, who was recently appointed Embu County Chief Officer for Gender and Youth, the governor urged residents to support Ruto’s administration, saying continuity in government would provide an opportunity to consolidate ongoing development programmes.

“Let us not be confused by political parties. We should look at leaders according to their work record and what they have delivered,” she said.

Earlier during UDA ward Congress elections in Kirinyaga, the governor had said that the opposition has no plan or manifesto. “All we hear are insults and noise, and they are not even listening to each other. We shall be better off staying in government. Let us not remain angry over issues; let us stand with William Ruto,” she said.

Waiguru welcomed the successful conclusion of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ward congress elections in Kirinyaga, and urged party members to exercise their democratic right without fear or intimidation, saying leaders should allow members to choose their preferred representatives before organizing themselves within the party.

“Let us not be intimidated when we go to the grassroots. As leaders, let members choose the leaders they want, then we shall organize ourselves as a political party. Mbele iko sawa!” she said.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire backed Waiguru’s political ambitions, praising her development record in Kirinyaga and describing her achievements as a legacy that would be difficult to match.

“The legacy Waiguru has left in Kirinyaga in terms of development is enormous. I am not sure anyone will ever get there. Now she has plans to go to a higher position, we fully support her,” Mbarire said.

She also urged residents to evaluate leaders based on performance rather than promises and cautioned against being persuaded by opposition leaders promising what they would do if elected, saying President Ruto’s administration had already demonstrated its development record.

National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah also rallied Mt Kenya residents behind President Ruto, citing his administration’s development initiatives. He urged the region not to allow a government to be formed without its participation and cautioned against divisions driven by opposition politics.

Ichung’wah supported leaders seeking higher political positions, saying there was nothing wrong with Waiguru pursuing her ambitions.

On development, Waiguru pledged to work with Mbarire to explore the possibility of extending Kirinyaga County’s KICOWASCO water services to residents of the area.

The pledge followed a request by the area Mwea Ward MCA Job Itumo to which Waiguru said the two county governments would collaborate to address water challenges and improve access to the essential service.