Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has been crowned Mbeere Community Leader and Spokesperson, a position expected to strengthen his political profile as he seeks to become Nairobi Governor in the 2027 General Election.

Ruku was installed during a ceremony held at the home of Norman Nyaga in Kamutungi Village, Mbeere South, attended by thousands of residents and political leaders from across the Mt Kenya East region.

The event provided Ruku with a platform to consolidate his political support in the region while outlining his vision for Nairobi, where he is seeking to unseat incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Several leaders attending the ceremony endorsed Ruku’s leadership and urged residents to rally behind him, describing him as a leader with the experience and capacity to advance the interests of the community and transform the capital.

Mbeere South MP Eng. Nebart Muriuki called on residents to support the Cabinet Secretary, while Mbeere North MP Leo Wamuthende expressed confidence that Ruku’s experience in government would position him to effectively manage Nairobi County.

Speaking after his installation, Ruku said the honour was intended to promote unity and strengthen the community’s voice in national affairs.

“This honour is not meant to undermine or diminish anybody. It is about bringing our people together and ensuring that the interests and aspirations of the Mbeere community are championed,” Ruku said.

He pledged to use the recognition to promote unity, advance the community’s interests and strengthen its participation in national development.

The CS also used the gathering to make a case for his Nairobi gubernatorial ambitions, taking aim at the county administration over what he termed persistent challenges in service delivery and the influence of cartels.

Ruku accused the Sakaja administration of failing to decisively address cartels, which he said were undermining service delivery and damaging Nairobi’s reputation.

“Nairobi is a city that should be properly managed. We cannot allow cartels to take control and undermine service delivery. We need an administration that can restore Nairobi’s reputation and make it work for its residents,” he said.

He said his experience in government had equipped him with the leadership and administrative skills needed to transform the capital if elected governor in 2027.

Ruku also responded to criticism from former Deputy President and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, who recently questioned his suitability for the Nairobi gubernatorial race during a visit to Embu.

The CS challenged Gachagua to account for his performance during his tenure as Deputy President, maintaining that his own record in government demonstrated his capacity to lead Nairobi.

“Before questioning whether I can manage Nairobi, Gachagua should tell Kenyans what he achieved when he was Deputy President. I have demonstrated my capacity in government, and I am confident I can transform Nairobi into a properly managed city,” Ruku said.

On national politics, Ruku declared his support for Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki amid speculation over Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s possible interest in becoming President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 General Election.

“My position is clear. I support Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and I believe he has an important role to play as we move towards the 2027 elections,” he said.

Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi praised Ruku’s performance in government, describing him as an influential figure in efforts to strengthen unity and development across the Mt Kenya East region.

Tigania West MP John Kanyuithia Mutunga also backed Ruku’s Nairobi gubernatorial ambitions, calling on residents of Eastern Kenya to support President William Ruto’s administration to attract more development projects to the region.