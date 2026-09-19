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DP Kindiki endorsed as Mt. Kenya Region Spokesman

The elders further declared their commitment to preserving unity among the communities of the region.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has been endorsed as the Mt Kenya region’s spokesman, with elders ceremonially handing him instruments of power.

The elaborate ceremony was held Saturday at Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu County, where a Solemn Assembly of Mt Kenya elders is underway.

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The elders further declared their commitment to preserving unity among the communities of the region.

They also resolved that Mt Kenya region should remain united, rejecting calls for the region to be divided into separate political blocs.

As part of the unity ceremony, three reconciliation goats were shared, with one representing the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru.

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The elders also returned an axe to their council, a symbolic gesture signalling an end to what they described as the clamour to split the mountain.

The gathering comes amid political differences over the region’s leadership and future ahead of the 2027 General Election.

 

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