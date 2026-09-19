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CS Murkomen assures of security during election, warns drug dealers sponsoring politicians

Murkomen put on notice drug dealers using proceeds from illicit alcohol to finance political violence in Nyeri and other parts of the country

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has assured the country of peaceful campaigns and elections next year.

“As the Minister in charge of security, I will ensure that next year’s election is free, fair, and secure,” he said.

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The CS warned politicians against profiling others and inciting violence, saying the Government would not allow such actions and that those found culpable would face legal action.

“There’s someone calling others traitors and saying that he will make sure he looks for agents of the President’s party and harm them. We won’t let that happen.”

Murkomen further put on notice drug dealers using proceeds from illicit alcohol to finance political violence in Nyeri and other parts of the country, saying they are on the radar of security agencies.

“Those financing bad politics of hatred and goonism through proceeds of illicit alcohol and drugs are on our radar, and it will take the shortest time possible to apprehend them,” he warned.

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He said the government has strengthened the Anti-Narcotics Unit and has scaled up the crackdown on industrial manufacturers of illicit alcohol and their suppliers.

Murkomen was speaking at St George’s, Gataragwa-Kiawara grounds in Nyeri County, where he presided over the launch of the Kieni West Onion Farmers Cooperative.

Commenting on the cooperative, Murkomen said the government will continue making targeted interventions in the agriculture sector to support farmers and promised sustained crackdowns on coffee theft and livestock theft.

He was accompanied by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, MPs Rahab Mukami (Nyeri County), Njoroge Wainaina (Kieni), Erick Wamumbi (Mathira), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Sabina Chege (Nominated), MCAs, among other leaders.

 

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