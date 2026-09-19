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Gov’t delivers milk coolers to Murang’a Dairy cooperatives, urges fair pay for farmers

PS Mueke urged dairy cooperatives to put farmers first by ensuring they receive good and reliable returns for their milk.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Livestock Development PS Jonathan Mueke

The Government has delivered 12 bulk milk coolers to dairy cooperatives across Murang’a County, in a move expected to benefit more than 18,500 farmers and cut post-harvest milk losses.

The handover took place at the KALRO Seeds Head Office in Gatanga. The coolers will support the aggregation of 37,000 litres of milk daily.

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Speaking at the event, Principal Secretary for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke said the investment is aimed at increasing milk production, strengthening the dairy sector and putting more money in farmers’ pockets.

“As Government, we will continue supporting dairy farmers through investments that improve production, reduce losses and strengthen market access,” said PS Mueke.

The 230 coolers already delivered are making a real difference in reducing losses. Following a Presidential directive, the Government will deliver 650 more by January 2027.

The event was attended by CS Alice Wahome, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Kangema MP Peter Kihungi, Nominated Senator Veronica Maina, Dina Muthoni and other leaders.

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A call to cooperatives

PS Mueke urged dairy cooperatives to put farmers first by ensuring they receive good and reliable returns for their milk. Fair pay, he said, is central to addressing the current milk shortage. When farmers are not paid well, production falls and shortages worsen.

Fair prices help farmers afford quality feed, especially in dry seasons, which keeps production steady and ensures more milk reaches the formal market and consumers.

“I urge co-operatives to work closely with farmers to maintain steady milk production and bring back milk to our shelves,” he said.

 

 

 

 

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