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State targets private funding to deliver housing for correctional officers

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The State Department for Correctional Services is exploring various funding models as part of a plan to construct institutional houses for its officers.

The initiative, according to Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco, is part of a broader government agenda meant to upgrade the living conditions of serving officers, enhance security, and reform the correctional sector.

Speaking on Thursday during a meeting with Azerbaijan ambassador Sultan Hajiyev, who had paid her a courtesy call, Correctional Services PS Dr. Salome Beacco said the plan includes adopting a Public-Private Partnership model for the department’s institutional housing programme as it moves to bridge the existing housing gap.

The plan also includes modernization of all penitentiary institutions across the country.

The PS said the department is considering modelling its concept around the Kenya Defense Forces housing scheme where private entities are financing housing units before handing over the assets back to the military with the housing levy fund acting as a guarantee for the money raised through innovative financing.

 

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