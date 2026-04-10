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DPP charges Tanzanian musician with alleged sexual offence in Mombasa court

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged Tanzanian musician Sefu Shabani Ramadhan, popularly known as Matonya, with one count of rape.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Robinson Ondiek at the Shanzu Law Court, the 43-year-old musician denied the charge brought under Section 3(1) as read with Section 3(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The court heard that the alleged offence occurred on 7th April 2026, at an apartment in Nyali Sub-County, Mombasa County.

Prosecution told court the accused is alleged to have unlawfully committed the act against an adult woman.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Keya Ombele urged the court to impose strict bond terms, noting that the accused is a foreign national without a fixed residence in Kenya.

The stringent terms, Ombele said, were necessary to ensure he remains within the court’s jurisdiction throughout the trial.

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The court granted the accused bond of Ksh 500,000 with one Kenyan surety.

Similarly the court ordered him to deposit his Tanzanian passport and barred him from leaving the jurisdiction without prior court approval.

Additionally, immigration authorities were directed to place an alert at border points.

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