Kenya – Morocco sign 11 deals to boost trade, investment ties

Kenya and Morocco have signed 11 bilateral instruments, marking a major step in strengthening partnership and delivering tangible outcomes for the two nations.

The agreements were signed by Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation Nasser Bourita at the Ministerial Session of the Inaugural Kenya–Morocco Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in Nairobi on Thursday.

Mudavadi said that the two nations will accelerate collaboration in trade, investment, industrial development and air connectivity, unlocking new opportunities for growth and shared prosperity.

The agreements cover a wide range of sectors, including; agriculture, health, higher education, blue economy, fisheries and aquaculture, justice, gender and women’s empowerment, culture, scholarships and internships, sports, immigration, wildlife management and skills exchange.

CS Mudavadi reiterated Kenya’s commitment to building a strong, results-driven partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco.

“I emphasised the need for effective implementation and monitoring to ensure these agreements translate into real impact,” he noted.

Further he appreciate the leadership of Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Health), Julius Migos Ogamba (Education), Hannah Cheptumo (Gender), as well as the technical teams for advancing a clear and actionable framework for progress.