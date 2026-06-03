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DPP secures conviction of three terrorists in Kamiti Prison escape

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the conviction of three terrorists who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in a case that underscored the Office’s commitment to safeguarding national security and ensuring accountability for terrorism-related offences.

The three convicts, Musharaf Abdala, Mohamed Ali Abikar, and Joseph Juma Odhiambo, were found guilty by the Kahawa Anti-Terrorism Court after Prosecution successfully proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Led by Principal Prosecution Counsel James Muchirah, the prosecution presented compelling evidence linking each of the accused persons to the commission of the offence and established all the essential elements required under the law.

The court heard that on the night of 14th November 2021 and the morning of 15th November 2021, at GK Kamiti Maximum Security Prison within Nairobi County, the three knowingly committed a terrorist act by escaping from lawful custody, an act that prejudiced national security.

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The accused persons had been charged with committing a terrorist act contrary to Section 4(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

During the trial, the prosecution called 10 witnesses, whose testimonies and evidence enabled the court to reach a guilty verdict against the three accused persons.

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In delivering the judgment, Principal Magistrate Gideon Kiage convicted the trio and directed that the matter be mentioned on 18th June 2026 for sentencing proceedings.

“The conviction marks a significant success for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in its continued efforts to combat terrorism, uphold the rule of law, and protect the security of the country by ensuring that offenders are brought to justice,” said the DPP.

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