Suspect arrested as police seize ethanol, ammunition in Nakuru

Police in Nakuru County have seized 990 litres of ethanol, 29 rounds of 9mm ammunition and assorted firearm accessories during an intelligence-led operation in Rongai, culminating in the arrest of a suspect.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers raided a homestead at Cottage Estate in Kiamunyi, where an illicit second-generation alcohol manufacturing operation was being conducted.

“During the operation, officers uncovered 990 litres of ethanol ingeniously concealed inside a septic tank within the compound, in what appeared to be an attempt to evade detection”, the DCI said in a statement.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s house led to the recovery of a Ceska pistol magazine loaded with 29 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a firearm cleaning kit, two pistol holsters, and assorted materials suspected to have been used in packaging counterfeit alcoholic drinks, including branded stickers, bottles and bottle tops.

The suspect, Geoffrey Muriithi Kerinya, was arrested on the spot and taken into custody.

He is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment. Meanwhile, the recovered items are being detained as exhibits.