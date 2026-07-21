Cheptil’s fall marks first open boys’ volleyball race in years

Kenyan secondary school volleyball is set for a new champion after defending national title-holders Cheptil Secondary failed to qualify for the 2026 KSSSA National Term Two Games, throwing open a boys’ title race that has lacked genuine uncertainty for years.

Cheptil’s exit came despite retaining their Nandi County crown following a dramatic replay against Lelmokwo Secondary School. However, their bid for a return to nationals was ended in the Rift Valley regional semifinals, where Andersen Secondary School eliminated them. ACK Chepsaita Secondary School went on to claim the regional title, beating Andersen in straight sets to book their place at the national championships.

The development marks a significant shift in the boys’ competition, which Cheptil have dominated in recent seasons. With the reigning champions absent, the 2026 National Term Two Games, set for July 28 to August 1 at MPESA Academy in Thika, Kiambu County, are guaranteed to crown a new champion.

Chepsaita, under the guidance of veteran Principal Julius Kipruto Mibei, head into the tournament as one of the sides to watch, having been drawn in Pool A alongside Masara Secondary, Kiambaa Secondary and the North Eastern Region representatives. Mibei, who has previously guided Kapkenyeloi and Andersen to regional and national success, will be looking to add another title to his growing coaching résumé.

Elsewhere, Western Region champions Malava High School headline Pool B, joined by Ruthimitu Mixed of Nairobi, Moi Forces Academy from the Coast, and Matiliku Boys of Eastern Region.

With no clear favourite entering the tournament, schools across the country will sense a rare opportunity to end Rift Valley’s recent stranglehold on the boys’ title and etch their names into the record books at this year’s championships.