Murkomen in United States for NYPD security benchmarking tour

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is currently on a high-level learning tour of the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the United States. The NYPD, with over 35,000 uniformed officers, is recognised as one of the most celebrated urban security institutions globally.

The visit is particularly timely as the deadline approaches for the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit. The strategic intervention was ordered by President William Ruto in February to address rising insecurity, maintain public order, tackle emerging criminal threats, and safeguard the economic interests of Kenya’s rapidly expanding capital and its surrounding towns.

Mr Murkomen views the NYPD as the gold standard and an ideal model for Kenya, especially given the increasing complexity of Nairobi’s security landscape.

“We are drawing lessons and best practices from the NYPD because it is one of the world’s most effective metropolitan police services,” the Cabinet Secretary stated.

He outlined a comprehensive agenda for the tour, highlighting that the NYPD would provide Kenya with invaluable insights into intelligence-led and community-oriented policing, technology integration, specialised urban operations, emergency response coordination, and crime prevention strategies.

“These are areas of direct relevance to what we are building back home,” he added.

Upon his arrival, Mr Murkomen met with NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Their discussions extended beyond mere observation, venturing into the territory of formal partnership. The two discussed a proposed Memorandum of Understanding between the Kenya Police Service and the NYPD. Such an agreement would institutionalise cooperation between the two forces and directly inform the structure and operations of the forthcoming Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

The meeting underscored Kenya’s intention not just to observe New York’s achievements, but to forge a lasting relationship that will continue to provide expertise, training, and technical support long after the Cabinet Secretary’s visit concludes.

As one of Africa’s fastest-growing metropolitan centres, Nairobi has recently faced evolving and increasingly complex security threats that have challenged the capacity of existing policing structures. President Ruto’s directive in February acknowledged that a city of Nairobi’s scale and strategic importance requires a dedicated, specialised force, one designed for the realities of modern urban security.

The NYPD, with its decades of experience in transforming New York from one of the world’s most dangerous cities into one of its safest, offers precisely the kind of proven blueprint Kenya is seeking.

Mr Murkomen is accompanied by Nairobi City County Governor Johnson Sakaja, Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, and other key stakeholders. The delegation highlights the cross-institutional commitment behind the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit project. Kenya’s Ambassador to the United States, David Kerich, was also present during the engagements.

When established, the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit is expected to become a cornerstone of Kenya’s urban security architecture. If the New York visit is an indication, it will be built upon some of the strongest foundations in global policing.