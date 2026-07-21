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Lamu: Stakeholders step up fight against violent extremism

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

Despite the significant decline in terrorism incidents in Lamu County, stakeholders have called for continued sensitization campaigns to prevent young people from being recruited into violent extremist groups.

The call comes amid concerns that the period leading up to the 2027 General Election could expose vulnerable youth to radicalization and political violence, as cases of violent extremism have historically increased during heightened political activity.

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Speaking during stakeholders meeting at Mpeketoni, Lamu Youth Outreach Progam and community leaders emphasized the need for sustained mentorship programs to equip young people with life skills, promote peaceful coexistence, and build resilience against extremist ideologies.

The stakeholders also highlighted the critical role of mothers and families in preventing violent extremism, urging greater support for parents who are at risk of losing their children to radicalization.

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