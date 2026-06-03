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Sol Fest slots in an electronic music day in December

The move reflects the rising popularity of electronic music in Kenya

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
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Sol Fest is broadening its musical horizons in 2026 and has announced the addition of a new festival day dedicated entirely to Kenya’s electronic music scene.

Dubbed Safari Oontz, the new experience will take place on December 18 and will serve as a celebration of Kenyan electronic music culture, bringing together DJs, producers and fans for a day and night of dance music.

In an announcement shared by the festival, organisers described Safari Oontz as “a day dedicated to pure Kenyan oontz,” promising everything from sunset sessions to late-night performances. The event is expected to highlight the sounds and artists who have helped shape the country’s growing electronic music movement.

The addition marks a significant expansion for Sol Fest, which has evolved into one of Kenya’s biggest music and cultural events since its launch by Sauti Sol and Sol Generation.

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Over the years, the festival has become known for showcasing Kenyan and African talent while creating a platform for different musical genres and creative communities.

The move also reflects the rising popularity of electronic music in Kenya. Once considered a niche genre, electronic music events have increasingly drawn large audiences in Nairobi and other urban centres, with homegrown DJs and collectives building dedicated followings through festivals, club nights and cultural gatherings.

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One of Kenya’s most-streamed musicians, Sofiya Nzau, who has found success globally in the genre, is evidence of its growing influence in Kenya.

While previous editions of Sol Fest have focused largely on live bands, Afropop, hip-hop and contemporary African sounds, Safari Oontz signals a deliberate effort to give electronic music its own stage and audience within the wider festival experience.

Sol Fest will take place from December 17 (VIP show) to December 19 (Fan Show).

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