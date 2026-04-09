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DPP secures death sentence against four linked to Muchai murder

Christine Muchira/Release
By Christine Muchira/Release
2 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the death sentence against the four individuals who were linked with the murder of George Muchai, former Kabete Member of Parliament, his two bodyguards, and a driver.

Those sentenced to death are Erick Munyera, Raphael Kimani, Mustafa Kimani and Stephen Asitiva.

The four were sentenced to death on Thursday by Milimani’s Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina following their conviction on three counts of robbery with violence.

The prosecution proved that on the nights of 6th and 7th February 2015, the four accused persons violently robbed Michael Ngatia, Gladys Waithera, and Irene Muthoni on separate occasions while armed with a G3 rifle and pistols and threatened to use violence against them.

During the robbery incidents, the accused persons stole property valued at KSh 1.1 million. The stolen items included two motor vehicles, a gas cylinder, four mobile phones, a laptop, and cash.

The court also sentenced two other accused persons, namely Jane Wanjiru and Margaret Njeri, to 10 years imprisonment for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid firearm certificate.

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The death sentence was secured after the prosecution presented a strong case supported by testimony from 36 witnesses who provided evidence linking the accused persons to the crimes.

The case was prosecuted by Willy Momanyi, Principal Prosecution Counsel.

 

 

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