Nakuru: Borehole project brings hope to water-scarce Kalukyat Village

Residents of Kalukyat village in Mau-Narok Ward, Njoro Constituency, Nakuru County are set to benefit from improved access to clean water following the launch of a borehole project by the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA), in partnership with the office of Njoro MP Charity Kathambi.

The initiative, unveiled during a ceremony attended by government officials, local leaders and residents, marks a significant step toward addressing decades of water scarcity in the area.

Speaking during the launch, NWHSA Chief Executive Officer Julius Mugun said the project is part of the government’s broader Maji Mashinani programme aimed at ensuring water access at the grassroots.

“We are here in Kalukyat to implement the government’s commitment, under President William Ruto, to ensure that every Kenyan can access water close to their homes. This borehole is just the beginning. We will harvest groundwater, store it in tanks, and roll out a distribution system to reach households efficiently,” said Mugun.

Mugun assured residents that the project would be completed within the next 60 days, adding that it would ease the burden on school-going children who have long trekked long distances in search of water.

“Our children will no longer spend hours fetching water. They will now have more time to focus on their education and other productive activities,” he added.

He noted that the project is expected to serve approximately 3000 residents, their livestock, and support small-scale farming, while also providing a communal water point.

Mugun also called on the community to take responsibility for conserving water and maintaining the facility.

“We urge residents to plant trees and protect the environment to sustain groundwater levels. Equally important is forming a local committee to manage and maintain the borehole infrastructure,” he said.

NWHSA Board representative Duncan Gituma said the project aligns with the government’s agenda of ensuring universal access to clean and safe water.

“This project reflects the government’s deliberate effort to bridge the gap in water access, especially in marginalized areas that have been underserved for years,” he said.

John Njihia, representing the office of MP Charity Kathambi, praised the initiative, noting that Kalukyat residents had long been neglected in terms of infrastructure development.

“This is a major milestone for our people who have struggled for decades without reliable water supply,” said Njihia. “The system will use solar power, reducing operational costs and making it sustainable.”

He further appealed for the installation of elevated water tanks to enhance distribution efficiency.

“We are requesting the water authority to consider raising tanks on higher ground to improve water flow and ensure all households benefit,” he added.

Njihia said the project is expected to serve more than 5,000 residents once fully operational.

Local residents welcomed the project, recounting years of hardship due to lack of clean water.

Samuel Kimtai Langat said the community has endured water shortages for over three decades since settling in the area.

“We have lived without reliable water for more than 30 years. This project is a dream come true for us,” he said.

Wesly Ng’etich recalled the lengths residents had to go to access water.

“We used to walk up to 20 kilometres daily, sometimes using donkeys to carry water. It has been a very difficult journey,” he said.

Mercy Kimosop highlighted the health risks the community has faced due to unsafe water sources.

“We have been relying on water from Njoro River, which is not safe. Many of our children have suffered from diseases such as TB and tooth decay because of this,” she said. “We are grateful for this project and ask the government to establish more water kiosks within reachable distances to serve everyone.”

Residents also used the occasion to express frustration over years of neglect by previous administrations, urging leaders to sustain development efforts in the region.

The Kalukyat borehole project is part of a nationwide initiative by the government to expand access to clean and safe water, particularly in rural and underserved communities.