Governor Natembeya orders closure of CPSB offices

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has ordered the closure of the County Public Service Board (CPSB) offices until 2nd March 2026.

Through a statement Monday evening, Governor Natembeya said the move was necessitated following the rogue behavior of some of its members whose tenure was set to end on 28th February 2026.

According to the County boss, the CPSB made an unfounded decision to cancel an advertisement on the recruitment of new County Chief Officers; an action he said disoriented operations of government, given that the tenure of current Chief Officers had come to an end.

In his statement, Natembeya accused the CPSB Chairperson of allegedly using his personal funds to place the cancellation advertisement of the newspaper.

“Given that the conduct of the Chairman and some members of CPSB is in total contravention of Chapter 6, Article 73 of CoK and has led to the total loss of public faith in the institution; the Executive has made a decision in public interest to shut down the offices and operations of the CPSB until it is reconstituted and investigations completed to avoid any further detrimental action,” said Governor Natembeya.

The CPSB is further accused of employing eight nurses who had not been shortlisted, occasioning court action that has injuncted the on boarding of 134 nurses critical for boosting the health workforce in the county.