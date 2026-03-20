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DPP strengthens its anti-money laundering capacity

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
2 Min Read

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has intensified efforts to combat money laundering and illicit financial flows through a specialized training targeting its corporate services staff, aimed at strengthening institutional capacity in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) reporting.

Speaking during the official opening of the training, Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Vincent Monda, described the initiative as timely and strategic in enhancing the Office’s preparedness in addressing emerging financial crimes.

“This training on basic Anti-Money Laundering, data and record management comes at an opportune time. It offers a critical platform to share experiences, information, and lessons learned in the fight against money laundering, illicit financial flows, and related offences,” he said.

Alex Akula, the head Anti-Money laundering and asset forfeiture Division expressed confidence that the training would significantly build the capacity of participants, enabling them to better manage records and data for accurate reporting of money laundering cases and other institutional processes.

He encouraged participants to actively engage in the sessions, share experiences from their respective duty stations, and fully utilize the opportunity to sharpen their skills. “Your work may often take place behind the scenes, but it is essential to the proper administration of justice and to the overall effectiveness of the ODPP,” he said.

Facilitators led by Deputy Directors Mark Kimutai and Annette Wangia, Principal Prosecution Counsel Faith Mwila, Tom Oguma and Isaac Talai from the Records Division and Senior ICT Officer Justin Omurang took the participants on various thematic areas on countering anti-money laundering case files and record keeping.

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The ODPP leadership remains committed to strengthening and resourcing its staff to ensure the delivery of effective and efficient prosecution services.

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